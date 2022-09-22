Police searching for man they say kidnapped, raped 15-year-old girl in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County police are searching for a man wanted for rape, child molestation, sodomy and kidnapping after he allegedly attacked a 15-year-old girl.

Police said they need the public’s help to locate Akeem Aleyne, 30.

Police said they responded to a call on Sept. 21 from the mother of a 15-year-old girl who said she was assaulted. The mother said the victim, who is not being identified, called a friend hysterical and said she’d been raped a few hours prior.

Police said Aleyne raped and sexually assaulted the girl at his home. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513=5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.