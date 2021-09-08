Police searching for man near Laughlintown

Sep. 8—Police were searching for a man Wednesday morning near Laughlintown.

Investigators advised residents in the Ligonier Township community to lock their doors and cars and secure any valuables, according to a post on the Ligonier Valley Police Department's Facebook page.

Police said the suspect was wearing denim shorts, a white or blue shirt and a camouflage jacket. He fled from police. No other details were available.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .