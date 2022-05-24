Police searching for man after his parents reportedly found brutally beaten in his apartment

Police are searching for 41-year-old Joshua Roth from Mt. Oliver and his parents’ gold Nissan Infinity SUV with Florida license plate number PIRQ02. Sources tell Channel 11 that Roth’s mother and father were found brutally beaten inside his apartment off of Brownsville Road late in the evening on May 18.

Neighbors tell Channel 11 that a woman in her 60s emerged bloodied and beaten. They say her injuries were so severe that she wasn’t able to say what happened.

On WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m., hear why Roth hasn’t been named a suspect in the incident and why the mother regaining consciousness may have saved her life.

TRENDING NOW:

Large amount of drugs, nearly $23K cash, several guns seized during search warrant in Ambridge Man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal shooting in Armstrong County Check your tickets! Lottery ticket worth $940K sold in Allegheny County VIDEO: Missing 3-year-old boy found in Lake Erie dies, state police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts