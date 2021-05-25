Police searching for man after police-involved shooting at Wingfield Inn

May 25—The Owensboro Police Department, the Kentucky State Police and the FBI are searching for a subject who fled after they say he brandished a handgun before police shot at him.

Police were at the Wingfield Inn in the 3500 block of West Parrish Avenue investigating a report of a stolen vehicle at the time.

Trooper Corey King, a public information officer for KSP, said police are looking for Sandy "Slim" Thompson, 41, who King said fled from police by jumping out of a second-story window at the hotel immediately following the incident.

"Some of our DESI group, which is our Drug Enforcement Special Investigation group, as well as Owensboro Street Crime Unit, arrived here to make contact with who had possession of this vehicle," King said. "They went the second floor, the room of the known suspect, Sandy Thompson. They knocked on the door (and) made contact, where he brandished a pistol at the officers."

King said officers fired several times, but it appears Thompson was not injured during the confrontation.

Thompson reportedly was last seen running on foot, eastbound down West Parish Avenue before cutting through some subdivisions and apartment complexes in the direction of the Owensboro-Daviess County Airport.

"That is the last contact we have of him," King said. "We last saw him on surveillance footage from some area businesses, but, it appears that he is obviously on the run. He is armed and dangerous."

"We encourage anyone who lives at least in the west end of Owensboro and more central Owensboro to be extra vigilant."

King said Thompson is from the Daviess County area and would have multiple acquaintances nearby. He could be hiding anywhere.

"We would encourage anyone who may be harboring him, they may think twice about keeping him," he said. "That is a felony."

Police planned to execute a search warrant on Thompson's hotel room Monday afternoon, where they expected to get more information.

It was not known as of Monday afternoon if Thompson fired his gun.

Thompson is described as being an African American male, thin and roughly 6 feet 4 inches tall. He was wearing a white T-shirt when he fled from police.

Anyone with any information about Thompson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police or the Owensboro Police Department.

King said that while a large number of police vehicles around the Wingfield Inn could make anyone curious about the situation, the silver lining is that no one was injured.

"Obviously, we don't want people overly concerned, but someone who does pull a gun on a law enforcement officer, that is a huge concern to us," he said.

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837

