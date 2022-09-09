Police searching for man after Portsmouth double shooting that killed 1

Portsmouth police are searching for a 22-year-old man in connection to a double shooting Saturday that killed one man, according to a news release from the department.

Investigators are searching for Johnathan Jamar Thomas, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Jaquan White.

Police responded to 600 South Street on Saturday and found White with a fatal gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police later classified the incident as a double shooting. A second victim was found approximately one mile away, near the 1700 block of LaSalle Avenue. The second victim, a man, had a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. There has been no update on his condition.

Thomas has been charged with second-degree murder, malicious shooting and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, police said.