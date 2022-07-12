Police searching for man after puppy worth over $5k stolen from local pet shop

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a puppy was stolen from a local pet shop, officials said.

According to police, the suspect entered the Petland pet store in the 7900 block of Giacosa Place on July 1 and asked to see a Doberman Pincher puppy.

The suspect allegedly fled the store with the puppy, valued at $5,500, in a white SUV that is possibly a Lexus, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories

  • Dog attack leaves man dead in Missouri yard. ‘They can’t show me his body,’ wife says

    A 92-year-old man was also found with “significant bites from several dogs attacking him in the alley,” police said.

  • Two people shot outside of Craven County Courthouse, shooter still at large

    A large police presence was at the Craven County Courthouse Tuesday morning after witnesses say a shooting occurred outside of the building.

  • White House cites slower growth but no recession with eye on gas prices

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States appears to be shifting to a period of slower job and economic growth, and recent economic data was not consistent with recession in the first or second quarters of this year, White House officials said on Tuesday. The officials said they had not seen the key data on consumer prices due to be released on Wednesday, but that they expected energy and food prices to account for more than 40% of the annual increase. But energy prices had declined since the data for the June CPI index was collected and U.S. gasoline prices could be expected to decline in the weeks ahead, the officials told reporters.

  • Lakewood SCHI founder gets a new trial

    A judge has granted Rabbi Osher Eisemann's request to be retried on charges of laundering money from the school for children with special needs.

  • Uvalde shooting video to be released Sunday, lawmaker says

    Texas lawmakers will release video footage this Sunday that was recorded in Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School during the deadly shooting that took place in the school in May, state Rep. Dustin Burrows (R) announced on Tuesday. “The Committee will convene at 2 PM on Sunday in Uvalde,” Burrows wrote on Twitter, referring to the Texas…

  • Brothers, ages 10 and 14, surrender in deadly beating of man with traffic cone in Philadelphia

    Two brothers, 10 and 14 years old, surrendered to police Monday in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man with a traffic cone in Philadelphia, authorities said.

  • Tech CEO Arrested in 1992 Mountain View Cold Case Slaying After DNA Breakthrough

    Mountain View Police DepartmentOn Sept. 5, 1992, computer engineer Laurie Houts, 25, was found fatally strangled in her car near a California garbage dump. Her boyfriend’s roommate was arrested in connection with the case, but two trials—and two hung juries—later, a judge dismissed the case. The roommate moved to the Netherlands soon afterward.Over the weekend, the roommate—now the chief executive of a small software company—was arrested as he landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in N

  • Conversation with woman about tattoos led to deadly Newport News 7-Eleven shooting, police say

    Michael Faison Jr. was standing outside the front door of a Newport News 7-Eleven Friday afternoon when a woman in a powder blue dress walked past and caught his eye. Faison, 24, struck up a conversation with the woman about tattoos, and she “stopped, turned and walked back towards him,” court records say. The woman said later she didn’t think Faison, who sported a smiley face tattoo on his ...

  • 911 Operator Who Refused To Send Ambulance Now Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

    A 911 operator in rural Pennsylvania who refused to send an ambulance to a home where a woman was bleeding internally is now being charged with involuntary manslaughter for that woman’s death. Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg was charged last week by Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Associated Press reports. The department has not immediately responded to Oxygen.com’s request for comment. In addition to involuntary manslaughter, the dispatcher was charged with reckless endangerment, an

  • Armed robbers pistol-whip man to get his $60,000 Rolex at 99 Ranch in Rowland Heights

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) is now looking for two armed men who reportedly pistol-whipped an Asian man and woman during a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The unidentified victims were loading their groceries into their car near a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights at around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday when two armed men approached them and demanded the male victim’s $60,000 Rolex watch, according to the authorities.

  • Police investigating Wissinoming shooting where victim wrestled gun from shooter

    Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting in Wissinoming.

  • Kids were being ‘loud’ at this Florida steakhouse. A diner pulled out a fork, cops say

    A disturbing incident occurred at a restaurant in Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

  • Steve Bannon’s Gambit May Have Just Put Him in New Legal Jeopardy

    Kay Nietfeld/GettyWhat started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own.After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convic

  • Oklahoma Man Says Bigfoot Made Him Kill His Fishing Partner, Police Say

    Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation A day out hand fishing for catfish on the South Canadian River in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, has turned into a murder investigation after a man claims Bigfoot forced him to kill his friend. Larry Sanders, 53, stands charged with first-degree murder after allegedly admitting first to a family member and later to police to killing his noodling fishing partner Jimmy Knighten, who Sanders claimed wanted him dead by the hand of the mythical monster Bigfoot. Noodling i

  • Auto parts store employee facing charges for shooting customer after fight in store

    An auto parts store employee seen on a social media video firing a weapon after being assaulted by a customer is facing charges.

  • Rich New Yorker Accused of Raping British Tourist in Mykonos Hotel Bathroom

    Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA 30-year-old New Yorker has been arrested on the idyllic Greek island of Mykonos after allegedly following a 22-year-old British tourist into a hotel bathroom and raping her.The woman, who has not been named due to privacy reasons, said the man, who has also not been named in accordance with Greek media laws and criminal cases, had been part of a group of American revelers who were partying at the pub. She told police that he had bragged about his famil

  • Brazen robbery of $60,000 Rolex in 99 Ranch parking lot shocks Asian Americans

    The attack took place in the parking lot of a 99 Ranch, one of the most popular Asian grocery stores in the East San Gabriel Valley.

  • A 74-year-old woman helped foil a $4,500 bail scam, police say. Here's how

    The Tiverton police say they foiled an attempted scam with the help of the intended victim, a 74-year-old woman.

  • Judges sentences two men for ‘assassination’-style murder of 29-year-old man in Fresno

    They will also serve time for the attempted murder of another person.

  • Armed gunman wearing ankle monitor and on parole for robbery holds up store with semi-automatic

    A man with an ankle monitor and who was already on parole for robbery has been arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at a cell phone store after he allegedly held up two employees at gun point and ran away with money from the cash register. The incident occurred at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Sunday when the Culver City Police Department in California received a call saying that an armed robbery had just taken place at a Boost Mobile store located at 4114 Centinela Ave. about three miles northeast of Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD). When officers arrived to investigate they spoke with the two victims who were Boost Mobile employees who told them what had just happened and provided authorities with video surveillance footage of the robbery.