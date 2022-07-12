Police searching for man after puppy worth over $5k stolen from local pet shop

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a puppy was stolen from a local pet shop, officials said.

According to police, the suspect entered the Petland pet store in the 7900 block of Giacosa Place on July 1 and asked to see a Doberman Pincher puppy.

The suspect allegedly fled the store with the puppy, valued at $5,500, in a white SUV that is possibly a Lexus, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

