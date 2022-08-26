Police searching for man who robbed bank in Allegheny County

Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Allegheny County.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Brookline Boulevard in Brookline at around 11:47 a.m.

Authorities said a man demanded money with a note at a bank in the area and threatened to use a gun.

No gun was seen during the robbery.

Officials said the man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

