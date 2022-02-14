Police searching for man who they say robbed Cambria Township Uni-Mart

David Hurst, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·1 min read

Feb. 13—EBENSBURG — Cambria Township police are searching for a man who used a handgun to rob a South Center Street convenience store early Sunday.

The incident was capture by surveillance camera, police said in sharing a still image.

The man entered the Uni-Mart store shortly before 5 a.m. wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with gray sleeves and was able to flee with an undetermined amount of cash, Cambria Township Police Sgt. Walter Maul said.

The armed, lanky man is believed to be a white man in his early 20s — and the hooded jacket he was wearing had a gray stripe across the top of the hood, Maul said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information that might assist police is asked to call the department at 814-472-4060 or message police privately through Cambria Township Police Department's Facebook page.

