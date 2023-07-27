Police searching for man who robbed gas station in Lincolnton

Police in Lincolnton are looking for a man who robbed a gas station after flashing a handgun at the cashier.

Police say that they are searching for a man who walked into a Murphy Express gas station on North Generals Boulevard on Tuesday right before midnight and showed a handgun before taking money from the cash register.

He was in a 2007-2008 Honda Accord or similar model when he arrived at the parking lot, authorities said. The suspect exited the passenger side of the car before going into the store.

With money in hand, the suspect then left on foot, walking south towards Ashton Way. Police believe he was picked up in the suspect vehicle shortly after.

The suspect is being described as a white male with a thin build. He is around 5′10″ to 6′2″ and weighs around 170-180 pounds. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, sunglasses, a black balaclava, and red and white Nike shoes.

If you have information on the robbery, you are asked to contact the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900.

