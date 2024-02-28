Police searching for man who they say robbed metro Atlanta Waffle House with gun
Canton Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Waffle House with a gun.
The incident happened at the store on Northside Highway on Feb. 26.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said the suspect entered the restaurant through the back door armed with a gun and then sped away from the scene in a black sedan.
TRENDING STORIES:
DeKalb County teacher being investigated after TikTok trend video goes too far, school district says
Suspect swipes credit card, charges nearly $40K at Lenox Square, nearby businesses: APD
Georgia port paves the way to become No. 1 in the United States with massive expansion
The suspect is described as being between 40 and 60 years old. He wore a surgical mask during the robbery.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
It’s unclear if he was able to get away with anything.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department.