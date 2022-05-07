Police searching for man after shooting in Mount Carmel; Considered 'armed, dangerous'

May 7—A Mount Carmel man considered "armed and dangerous" is wanted by police for attempted criminal homicide after police say he shot another man in the arm and stomach during an incident late Friday night.

An arrest warrant for Bruce Thompson Jr., 36, of East Third Street, was issued Saturday morning by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.

Police were dispatched just before midnight to the 100 block of South Poplar Street in Mount Carmel for a report of shots fired. Police were told a silver sedan was attempting to leave the scene. Police say several shots were fired prior to their arrival.

When officers arrived they located a male gunshot victim and began to perform life-saving measures, according to a criminal complaint.

The man was bleeding from his arm, police said.

According to a criminal complaint, the alleged victim is Sharlezk Langhorn. Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, did not have any information on Langhorn as of Saturday morning, according to a nursing supervisor.

Witnesses told police Thompson displayed a weapon and began to shoot toward Fifth Street and Langhorn. Police reported Langhorn tried to dodge the bullets but was struck.

Police began to pursue the sedan and the high-speed chase resulted in a crash in the area of Second and Plum streets, police said.

When officers approached the vehicle they could not see inside because of dark tinted windows so they used a non-lethal beanbag shot to break a window but no one was inside the vehicle, police said.

Officers called for K-9 Blek to conduct a scent track from the vehicle to a residence which led them to where Thompson was but it was discovered he took another vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

Thompson is described as a 6-foot tall, Black male with brown eyes, short black hair, and a clean-shaven beard. Thomas is considered to be armed and dangerous and could be traveling in a blue 2017 Chevrolet Traverse bearing a license plate of LJN1128, police said.

Thompson is charged with felony attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, fleeing police and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911.