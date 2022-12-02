Police searching for man they say shot 60-year-old Atlanta man at Walgreens

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say shot a 60-year-old man in downtown Atlanta.

Officers were called to the Walgreens on Peachtree St. on Nov. 20 where they found a man who had been shot in the thigh in front of the store.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to fully recover.

Police are now releasing surveillance video of man they believe to be responsible for the shooting.

In the video, the man can be seen walking down the sidewalk when a man in the street begins speaking to him. The man then pulls out a gun and points it at the man in the street and continues walking toward him.

It is unclear if the incident in the video is connected to the shooting.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on who the man seen in the video may be should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

