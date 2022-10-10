Police searching for man they say shot woman found dead at Gwinnett construction site

Police are searching for a shooter they believe killed a woman found dead at a construction site in Gwinnett County last week.

Breana Rogers was found dead next to an abandoned car that had been crashed near a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near Glenn Club Drive.

“We believe there was some kind of domestic dispute which led to the altercation which led to the shooting,” Sgt. Jennifer Richter with the Gwinnett County Police Department told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins.

Investigators say she had been shot several times.

Police say they were able to use the crashed car to identify the suspect, Edward Smith.

“I think there was a crash, and I think the vehicle had become inoperable at that point, and that’s how we were able to link the suspect to this incident,” Sgt. Richter said.

Witnesses say Smith was last seen running through the construction site.

Detectives say the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear, including why two Henry County residents were in the Stone Mountain area.

“The victim was also from McDonough, Henry County, so we think that’s probably where he is,” Sgt. Richter said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators, should call police.

