Police searching for man in ski mask who approached young girl in gated Milton community

Police are searching for a suspicious man the said approached a girl while wearing a ski mask.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Milton, outside the gated community called Hidden Forest where the man was spotted.

Police Captain Charles Barstow said the girl had been riding her bike in the neighborhood with friends Tuesday evening.

“An unidentified white male in his late teens or early 20s wearing a ski mask drove up to her in a black sedan and asked where her friends were,” Barstow said.

The child, who isn’t being identified, got scared and rode home, where her parents called police.

