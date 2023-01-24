Police searching for man spotted prowling around Georgia home in the middle of the night
Calhoun police are searching for a man spotted prowling around a home in the middle of the night.
Police released an image of the man, who they said was caught on surveillance camera around 1 a.m. Sunday night.
The man appears to have curly, light-colored hair and a missing tooth.
It’s unclear if police intend to charge the man with a crime or what his intentions were.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun Police Department at 706-629-1234.