Police searching for man spotted prowling around Georgia home in the middle of the night

Calhoun police are searching for a man spotted prowling around a home in the middle of the night.

Police released an image of the man, who they said was caught on surveillance camera around 1 a.m. Sunday night.

The man appears to have curly, light-colored hair and a missing tooth.

It’s unclear if police intend to charge the man with a crime or what his intentions were.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun Police Department at 706-629-1234.



