Police searching for man they say stole tools from a cemetery, reward money offered for information

Atlanta police are looking for a man they say took landscaping tools from a cemetery.

On the afternoon of June 28, police were called out to Southview Cemetery about a burglary.

When they got to the cemetery, they learned that a suspect, identified as Demarcus Wilkerson, had taken landscaping equipment from a garage on the property.

Police said they have a warrant out for his arrest.

Atlanta police posted Wilkerson on its ‘Top 5 Fridays - Burglary Unit Edition’ on Facebook. If you see the suspect, police asks that you contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online.

Police said people are eligible to receive up to $2,000 in reward money for information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest.

