Police searching for man they say stole tools from a cemetery, reward money offered for information
Atlanta police are looking for a man they say took landscaping tools from a cemetery.
On the afternoon of June 28, police were called out to Southview Cemetery about a burglary.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When they got to the cemetery, they learned that a suspect, identified as Demarcus Wilkerson, had taken landscaping equipment from a garage on the property.
Police said they have a warrant out for his arrest.
TRENDING STORIES:
Georgia officer under investigation after pregnant woman says he harassed her in viral video
Georgians getting ready to fall back, despite state’s permanent daylight saving time law
Henry County officer shot, second man dead; suspect still on the run
Atlanta police posted Wilkerson on its ‘Top 5 Fridays - Burglary Unit Edition’ on Facebook. If you see the suspect, police asks that you contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online.
Police said people are eligible to receive up to $2,000 in reward money for information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: