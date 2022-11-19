Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police

Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle.

At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.

While driving to her residence, officers spotted the 26-year-old suspect vehicle driving toward her house. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the man drove away from officers at a high rate of speed.

About 45 minutes later, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired near the victim’s home.

While driving to the scene, police again spotted the suspect and began to pursue his vehicle.

Officers chased the suspect’s vehicle until he exited his car at 17th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Barton Street.

Police chased the man on foot until he turned around and opened fire on the officers.

He reportedly struck multiple vehicles parked nearby and almost hit the leg of an officer who was standing outside a vehicle.

Officers set a containment area and searched for the suspect with a K-9 officer, but have not yet located him.

Police describe the suspected shooter as a 5-foot-7-inch Hispanic male who weighs approximately 140 pounds. He reportedly has a mustache and goatee and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and only one shoe.

Anyone who sees the suspect is advised to call 911 immediately.