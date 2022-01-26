Police searching for man suspected in Derry Township hit and run, woman remains hospitalized

Jan. 26—State police are looking for a man who they believe was driving a truck Saturday that hit and seriously injured a woman in Derry Township before fleeing the scene.

Troopers secured an arrest warrant Tuesday for Bobby Paul Bryner, 30, who has not been located.

Bryner is transient and doesn't have a permanent address, Trooper Steve Limani said. He may be driving a 2018 red Dodge pickup with a registration plate ZNR-3449.

Bryner is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury and several related offenses, including speeding.

Mary Bathurst, 42, was seriously injured when a truck hit her outside Union Mission, where she works as a facility attendant. She was walking along the berm of Harrison Avenue before 6 p.m. to take out the trash with a two shelter residents. Police said the collision knocker her 40 feet away, where she slammed into a wooden fence. The driver stopped briefly at the scene just outside of Latrobe and then fled. Bathurst remains in a hospital, though she is expected to survive.

All week, authorities have been trying to figure out who was driving what was possibly an older Dodge Ram 1500. The vehicle is believed to have sustained damage to the right front side in the collision.

Bryner does not have a criminal history in Pennsylvania, but he has received 13 traffic citations since 2013, according to court records. Five were speeding tickets, including two on the same day in South and Southwest Greensburg, as well as another where he was clocked driving more than 100 mph on a Fayette County roadway, records show.

Others involved driving unregistered vehicles and following too closely.

Anyone with information on Bryner's whereabouts is asked to call state police at 724-697-5780.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .