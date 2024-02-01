Police searching for man suspected of trying to lure Pasco student into van with candy

Pasco police were searching Wednesday for a man driving a white work van after he reportedly tried to lure a student into the van with candy.

A Captain Gray elementary student left school about 1:40 p.m. and was less than a block away, near the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Court Street, when the van with no windows stopped, said a notification by the school district.

A man described as middle-aged with facial hair offered the student some candy. The man was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and gray pants.

The student turned and ran back to the school and reported the encounter, said officials. Students were out early Wednesday because it was an early release day.

School staff called police but no one had been arrested by Wednesday evening.

It was reported to police as an attempted abduction, Pasco police Lt. Tom Groom told the Herald.

Anyone with information about the man can call the Pasco police using the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.