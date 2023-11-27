Police searching for man & SUV seen on camera after fatal parking lot shooting in Macon

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for help Monday afternoon in the search for a man they believe may have had a role in a recent fatal shooting in Macon.

Surveillance video caught a silver SUV and an unidentified man walking in the parking lot at 100 Lokchapee Landing just moments after a man was shot dead in the early morning hours Sunday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Matthew Brown, 50, died at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot after neighbors heard gunshots when Brown walked outside, according to a news release. First responders found Brown with a single gunshot wound before Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley pronounced him dead.

Other details about the shooting were not immediately available Monday.

Deputies believe the SUV and the man, both seen on camera in the lot after the shooting, could have played a key role in the homicide. Anyone with information on the vehicle or the man are asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked for help finding this silver SUV and an unidentified man that were caught on camera in a parking lot moments after Brian Matthew Brown, 50, died in a shooting Sunday morning. Courtesy of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office