Police searching for man they say took ‘up-skirt’ photos of woman at Stockbridge Walmart

Henry County Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say took “up-skirt photos” of a woman at a Stockbridge Walmart.

Police said the incident happened on April 17 at around noon at the Walmart on Hudson Bridge Road.

After the man was caught taking photos up a woman’s skirt, he quickly left the store, police said.

Police have released two surveillance videos of the suspect in the hopes that someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Sgt. Roberts at 770-288-7343, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.