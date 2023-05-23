Police searching for man who took state championship ring off table at metro McDonald’s

The Carrollton Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they said took a state championship ring from a table at a metro McDonald’s.

Investigators said the man took the Central High School state championship ring on Thursday from the McDonald’s along South Park Street in Carrollton and has not returned it to the restaurant or to the police.

“The victim would really like to have his ring returned,” the police department said in a post on Facebook.

Anyone with information on who the man might be is asked to call Carrollton police at 770-834-4451.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS: