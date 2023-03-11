Anderson police are looking for a man they say entered the U.S. Bank on Childress Drive in Anderson on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Anderson police are looking for a man they said allegedly attempted to rob the U.S. Bank at 2750 Childress Drive in Anderson on Friday.

A man wearing what looked like a medical mask entered the bank before 5:04 p.m., according to the Anderson Police Department. He handed a bank employee a note demanding money, but left the bank after he was "unsuccessful," police said.

The bank employee described him as between the ages of 25 and 35, white, about 6 feet tall with long brown hair. He wore a gray colored long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Anderson police are looking for a man they say entered the U.S. Bank on Childress Drive in Anderson on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Police said they searched the area but couldn't find the man the bank employee described.

They posted the bank's surveillance footage photos on social media and are asking for the public's help identifying him.

Anderson Police asked that anyone with information about the man email tips@ci.anderson.ca.us. Include "case number 23A002396" in the subject line.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and news stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Police searching for man they say tried to rob bank in Anderson