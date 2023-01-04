Police searching for man who vandalized a Boston McDonald’s because he didn’t like his coffee

Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of shoving a bakery warmer off the counter causing it to smash at a McDonald’s in Roxbury.

Officers responded to the fast food chain on Warren Street around 12 p.m. on December 29 and learned the suspect “became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared.”

According to police the man ultimately pushed a glass-encased bakery warmer off the counter, causing it to shatter before he fled the area.

Police ask anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

