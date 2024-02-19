Police searching for man who walked into Missouri River in Washington, Missouri
The search goes on for a 28-year-old man who police say walked into the Missouri River in Washington, Missouri.
The search goes on for a 28-year-old man who police say walked into the Missouri River in Washington, Missouri.
Tech giants are often a target for derision in Washington. Presidential campaigns are nonetheless sending a lot of money their way.
We're swearing in the genius gizmos you need in 2024 — hail to these epic bargains on TVs, headphones, tablets and other gadgets.
After letting rival camera companies catch up for the last few years, Sony laid down a gauntlet with the 24.6-megapixel A9 III.
We did the legwork for you and compiled the sweetest bargains that you can shop this holiday weekend.
Nintendo's "Switch 2" was widely expected to arrive sometime this year, but a new rumor is putting a damper on that timeline.
The two-day event aims to spark partnerships by enabling "in a short window, many views, ideas and investments to be shared between nC2 connections (every permutation and combination)," described Karthik Reddy, co-founder of Blume Ventures. The event builds on the success of last year's inaugural Lift Off, which helped spur deals and networking, including paving the way for Singapore sovereign fund GIC's investment in business-to-business marketplace VeGrow later in the year. The upbeat atmosphere this year reflected India's rebound in startup funding over the past three to four months.
Who will be playing the starring role in March Madness this season? Here are 10 players to keep an eye on as the tournament draws closer.
"I am a Laker, and I've been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way," said James.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
More than 67,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the nearly 45%-off formula.
We spotted a Cotopaxi fleece for $42 (from $75) and Saucony sneakers for $84 (from $140).
Chic and compact, it's like eye candy for your counter.
The four No. 1 seeds were unanimous choices by the 12-person selection committee, committee chair Charles McClelland said.
From a viral Bissell steamer to a KitchenAid stand mixer, you'll want to grab these deals before they're toast.
NASA put out an open call on Friday for volunteers to participate in its yearlong Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA 2) mission. The space agency will select four people for a crew that will be housed in its 1,700-square-foot 3D-printed habitat in Houston.
Driesell retired in 2003 as the fourth-winningest NCAA Division I men’s basketball coach.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. Irene Solaiman began her career in AI as a researcher and public policy manager at OpenAI, where she led a new approach to the release of GPT-2, a predecessor to ChatGPT. After serving as an AI policy manager at Zillow for nearly a year, she joined Hugging Face as the head of global policy.
For many organizations and startups, 2023 was a rough year financially, with companies struggling to raise money and others making cuts to survive. Ransomware and extortion gangs, on the other hand, had a record-breaking year in earnings, if recent reports are anything to go by. Last year saw hackers continue to evolve their tactics to become scrappier and more extreme in efforts to pressure victims into paying their increasingly exorbitant ransom demands.
Reddit signed a deal with an AI company that's "worth about $60 million on an annualized basis" earlier this year, according to Bloomberg. The unnamed company will use Reddit posts and comments to train its AI models.
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.