Police searching for man wanted in connection to death of 22-year-old in Portsmouth

A man was killed in a shooting in Portsmouth early Saturday morning and police have named a suspect in the killing.

Police responded to a report of someone being shot in the 200 block of Dale Drive at about 4:13 a.m. At the scene, they found 22-year-old Ashanti Syncere Allah Britt suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Britt was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Portsmouth police have charged 26-year-old Herschel Allen Bernard Watkins Jr. in connection to Britt’s death, and are asking the public to help locate him.

Watkins is charged with second-degree murder, malicious shooting, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealing compounding evidence.

Police arrested 19-year-old Elijah Drew on Sunday, charging him with concealing compounding evidence related to Britt’s death. He is being held in Portsmouth City Jail under a $3,500 secure bond.

Anyone with information about Watkins’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also submit an anonymous tip by dialing **TIPS (**8477) or by visiting www.p3tips.com.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginimedia.com