Police searching for man wanted in shooting deaths of 2 women at Beaufort Co. party

Police are searching for a 21-year-old man they believe shot and killed two women at a party last month, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.

Dionte Mitchell is wanted for two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the December 4 shooting deaths of Flora Mae Gantt, 74, and Shaina Mulligan, 30 in Seabrook.

The night of the shooting, deputies responded to a report of gunshots around 11 p.m. on Detour Road in the northern part of the county and were told two women had been shot after a “dispute at a party.”

Gantt, of Walterboro, died from her injuries at the scene, while Mulligan, of Beaufort, died while being taken to a nearby hospital, the release said.

While deputies interviewed witnesses and collected physical evidence, they learned Mitchell, who was involved in the shooting, had left the area before law enforcement arrived.

Dionte Mitchell

Investigators met with Mitchell later and he told them “his account of the shooting,” but “he was not immediately charged,” the release said.

Weeks later on Dec. 28, the Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for Mitchell’s arrest in the shooting but as of Saturday morning he had not been located to be taken into custody.

Police say Mitchell, who they considered armed and dangerous, may have left the state, but has been listed in the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone who has information on Mitchell’s whereabouts can contact Lance Cpl. Lyle Harris at 843-255-3436 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

