Police searching for man who yelled homophobic slurs and smashed window of Rogers Park bar

A man yelling homophobic slurs used a hammer to break a window of a Rogers Park bar Monday afternoon, according to police.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., a man approached a man and a woman as they exited their vehicle and began yelling homophobic slurs and threatening them. He then walked away, police said.

The man and woman proceeded to enter the bar in the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue. The offender then returned with a hammer and smashed one of the bar’s windows.

No one was injured, according to police, and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

R Public House, a bar located at 1508 W. Jarvis Ave., tweeted “Nothing like a homophobic guy with a hammer yelling anti-gay slurs at customers and threatening them to shake up the night.”

