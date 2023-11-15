Police searching for men seen on video stealing packages from an Amazon truck in Atlanta

Investigators are working to find the men in a viral video who were seen snatching packages out of an Amazon truck.

The Atlanta Police Department said it happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday at an apartment community off Fairburn Road Southwest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Video of the theft, shared with Channel 2 Action News by Instagram user Richy Ro, shows the suspects hopping into the front and back of the truck and making off with several boxes.

The driver could be seen nearby watching as the thieves got away.

An Amazon spokesperson said Tuesday, “We’re glad the driver is okay and that she prioritized her safety during this terrifying incident. The police are investigating and we’re supporting their investigation.”

The video was alarming for TyAsia Mims.

“I do like delivery driving also on the side for Amazon and Walmart ,” said Mims who takes precautions. “Lock up before dropping off one and its aggravating because you have to keep coming back and forth car but you just have to because of the time it is right now.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Law enforcement across the area is warning this is the time of year when package pirates are following delivery trucks, often taking packages off porches.

They’re warning people to have their packages delivered to work, an Amazon Hub locker, or dropped at a neighbor’s house you know is at home.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: