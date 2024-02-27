Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen at hotel in Peabody

A search is underway for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen at a hotel in Peabody on Sunday, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday.

Police in Peabody are turning to the public for help tracking down Iris Matul, who was carrying a backpack with a Vans logo when she was last spotted at the Holiday Inn, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Matul, who is a student at Pickering Middle School in Lynn, doesn’t have a phone or means of communication, state police noted.

She is described as 4 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. State police said she was last known to be wearing a grey sweater, black shirt, black pants, and black and white Addidas sneakers.

Investigators said Matul could be in the areas of Lynn or Saugus.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Peabody police at 978-538-6300.

