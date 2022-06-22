Missing 13-year-old Newton girl found safe
A missing girl from Newton has been found safe, police say.
Newton Police sought the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Angela Zhou.
Angela left Brown Middle School around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday and never got on her bus. Her parents are concerned she may have brought additional clothing and personal items to school.
Angela is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and eyes. She is believed to have been wearing gray/blue pants, a white t-shirt and white mask, and carrying a light-colored backpack and black tote bag (see below).
It is unknown where she may be going.
Anyone with information is asked to call Newton Police at 617-796-2123, or contact your local police department.
