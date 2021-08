Aug. 4—FRUITPORT — The Fruitport Police Department is seeking information on a missing 13-year-old girl.

The girl, Karie Pouch, was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 3, in the Cloverville area between 6 and 7 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fruitport Police Department at 231-865-8477 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.