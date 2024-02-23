Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The Matthews Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday night.

Police said Sarah Gutierrez was last seen in the area of Highway 74 near Matthews Mint Hill Road at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Gutierrez is described as 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 75 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a black puffy coat, according to police.

Anyone with information about Gutierrez’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-847-5555.

