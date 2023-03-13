Police searching for missing 13-year-old from Dorchester

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Dorchester teen.

13-year-old Jamilianiz Montanez was last seen around 7:40 a.m. on March 8 in the area of 530 Blue Hill Avenue, according to Boston Police.

Montanez is a 5′06″, 120lb Hispanic girl with black and red hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing all black clothing and is known to frequent the Franklin Hill area, officials say.

Anyone with information about Montanez’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

