Police searching for missing 14-year-old who disappeared last week

Police are searching for a missing Smyrna teen who was last seen on Wednesday.

Investigators said they believe Myaail Jeffers, 14, ran away from home and was last seen leaving the Belmont Apartments.

Officers said she was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Jeffers’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Smyrna police at 770-434-6666.

