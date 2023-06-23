Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl who ran away in Spring Grove

York County Regional Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Angel-Nevah Nicollete Kemper ran away from her mother around 9 p.m. Wednesday while at the VFW in Spring Grove, according to a news release.

York County Regional Police are looking for 15-year-old Angel-Nevah Nicollete Kemper. Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the police department.

The teen is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Police say she was wearing the same clothes as in a photo submitted of her and a gray and blue hoodie with horizontal stripes.

Anyone who has seen the teen should contact 911 or police at (717) 741-1259. Tips also can be submitted on the department's website, york.crimewatchpa.com/ycrpd.

