Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl, MPD says

The Memphis Police department (MPD) is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Miracle Cooper has been missing since Sept. 1st from the 800 block of Crossfield CV.

Cooper was dropped off at school and did not return home after school, according to a release.

If you know her whereabouts please contact the Missing Persons bureau at 901-636-4479.

