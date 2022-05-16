Police searching for missing 15-year-old Galion girl believed to be in danger

An Endangered Missing Child Advisory has been issued statewide for a teenage girl from Crawford County who police believe is in danger.

The Galion Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Emma Moore. She was last seen in her home on Baehr Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Moore is believed to be with a 33-year-old man named Shannon Pullom, police said.

Moore is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a dark-colored shirt and white Crocs.

The man is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the vehicle involved is a 2001 silver Honda Accord with Ohio license plate JNB4364.

Pullom and Moore’s last location is believed to be in the Sunbury, Ohio area, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Galion Police Department at 419-468-2245.











