Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl in Union County

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in the Unionville Indian Trail area.

Lauren Heath was last seen on Friday wearing a gray hoodie and white Converse shoes.

The Monroe Police Department said they are working to find Heath. She is believed to be a runaway, they told Channel 9.

If you have any information, call 704-668-6842.

