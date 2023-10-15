Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl in Union County
A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in the Unionville Indian Trail area.
Lauren Heath was last seen on Friday wearing a gray hoodie and white Converse shoes.
The Monroe Police Department said they are working to find Heath. She is believed to be a runaway, they told Channel 9.
If you have any information, call 704-668-6842.
