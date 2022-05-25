Police searching for missing 6-year-old girl who vanished from apartment in Jesup

The Jesup Police Department is searching for a missing 6-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday night in Jesup.

Police said Madelynn Smith disappeared from an apartment on Sunset Boulevard around 6:45 p.m.

Police said she may be in the company of a 30-year-old woman, but did not give the woman’s name.

The pair could be traveling in a brown 2010 Buick Enclave with a Georgia tag number TCZ1091.

Anyone who has seen the child is asked to call the Jesup Police Department at 912-427-1300 or the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS.



