Police searching for missing 7-year-old boy in Mid-Wilshire

Police are asking the public to help them locate a missing 7-year-old boy, who disappeared in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire neighborhood on Tuesday.

Derek Clay was last seen in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard on Tuesday, police said.

The boy is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. He is Black with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last spotted wearing a gray sweater, dark pants and blue shoes.

Anyone with additional info on the boy's whereabouts should contact the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire station at (213) 473-0476.

