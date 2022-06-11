UPDATE: Missing Kissimmee man found safe, police say

A man reported missing Saturday in Kissimmee has been found safe, according to police.

4:04 p.m. update:

Kissimmee police confirmed Saturday afternoon that a man who was reported missing has been found safe.

Original report:

The Kissimmee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 85-year-old man last seen Saturday morning.

Frank Elkins was last seen at 2:30 a.m. leaving his home off Robert Court in Kissimmee.

Elkins was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Read: ‘It happened so fast’: 2 children struck by lightning in Brevard County

Police said he left his home in a 2003 silver GMC Yukon.

If you have any information on Elkins’ whereabouts, contact KPD at 407-847-0176.

Read: Storms and active lightning across Central Florida on Saturday

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.