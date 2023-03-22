Police searching for missing 88-year-old man out of DeKalb County
DeKalb Police are asking for your help to find an 88-year-old man.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police posted a photo on Facebook saying Robert was last seen leaving his home near Flagstone Drive on March 21.
Robert is 5′6 weighing 153 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.
TRENDING STORIES:
TIMELINE: We now know exactly what happened to missing Georgia businessman Nathan Millard
‘A convenience store for drugs:’ Meth, cocaine seized after months-long trafficking investigation
Georgia couple temporarily loses custody of their 5 children after misdemeanor arrest
He was wearing a gray shirt, green pajamas, and black shoes.
Police did not release Robert’s full name.
If you see him, call police at 770-724-7710.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: