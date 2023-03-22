Police searching for missing 88-year-old man out of DeKalb County

DeKalb Police are asking for your help to find an 88-year-old man.

Police posted a photo on Facebook saying Robert was last seen leaving his home near Flagstone Drive on March 21.

Robert is 5′6 weighing 153 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was wearing a gray shirt, green pajamas, and black shoes.

Police did not release Robert’s full name.

If you see him, call police at 770-724-7710.

