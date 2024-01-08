Police searching for missing artist whose car was found abandoned at town hall in New Hampshire

Police are searching for a missing artist whose car was found abandoned at a town hall building in New Hampshire, officials said.

Ashley Turcotte, 31, was last seen at her home in Barnstead on Thursday, Jan. 4, according to the Barnstead Police Department

Investigators noted that Turcotte’s backpack and cellphone were found in her car.

“Ashley is an artist who always paints pumpkins for all of our town departments,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Turcotte is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and scars on both of her arms. She was last known to be wearing dark pants, a dark long-sleeve shirt, and possibly a black or blue winter coat.

Anyone with information on Turcotte’s whereabouts is urged to contact Barnstead police at 603-269-8100.

The circumstances surrounding Turcotte’s disappearance remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

