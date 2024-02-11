Police searching for missing Bluffton teenager

Feb. 10—BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the family of Mackenna Morrissey, 16, contacted police to report that she was missing. She had last been seen on Tuesday night at her residence in Bluffton.

Morrissey is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and 115 pounds with brown hair with blonde dreadlock extensions and hazel eyes. She has multiple small tattoos on her left arm, including one that says "family" in script-style writing, according to the release. Other tattoos include one of flowers and another of a compass with arrows.

Anyone with information concerning Morrissey's whereabouts is asked to contact the Bluffton Police Department at 419-358-2961 or the Allen County Sheriff's Office at 419-227-3535.