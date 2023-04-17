Police searching for missing Boston teen

Police are asking for the public’s help after a teenage girl went missing Monday morning.

14-year-old Janell Escalona was last seen in the area of 111 Atlantic Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. when she went to walk her dog, according to Boston Police. The dog is shown in the picture above.

Escalona is described as a Hispanic female with a small build wearing a red jacket, black pants, and glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

