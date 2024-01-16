Police searching for missing Burrell Township man

Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are asking for help while they search for a missing man.

Police say Tyler Jay Ballengee, 34, was reported missing after walking away from his home on Liekert Avenue in Burrell Township around 11 p.m. Monday. He hasn’t been home since.

Ballengee is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, long dark round hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a maroon hooded sweatshirt and a dark green jacket.

Anyone who sees Ballengee, or has information about where he may be, should call 911 immediately.

