Police searching for missing Cambridge teen

Authorities are searching for a Cambridge teen who went missing over a month ago.

Naiomi Dasilva, 15, of Cambridge, was last seen at her home on August 19, 2022, according to Cambridge Police.

Officials say she was wearing black biker shorts and a black top the last time a family member saw her.

Dasilva is believed to be in the Providence, Rhode Island or greater Boston area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW