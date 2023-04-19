Police searching for missing East Boston teen

Police are asking for the public’s help trying to locate a missing East Boston teen.

13-year-old Emily Souza was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with black pants on April 15 in the area of 77 Lubec Street, according to Boston Police. The jacket had white stripes on the sleeves.

Souza is described as a 5′8″ girl with shoulder-length brown hair with red highlights.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW