Police searching for missing elderly Miramar couple

An elderly Miramar couple has disappeared somewhere in Southwest Florida, according to police.

Gemma and Winston Seales last spoke to their daughter four days ago, according to a media release from Sgt. Oscar Mendoza, a spokesperson for the Miramar Police Department. They were at their home in the 4900 block of Southwest 165th Avenue. No one has seen or heard from them since.

On Saturday morning, the Seales’ daughter called the police department to report her parents missing, Mendoza said. Detectives have since issued a Silver Alert.

Police believe the Seales’ car is in the Fort Myers or Cape Coral area, and are working with agencies there to try to find the couple, Mendoza said, but “as of right now they are both still missing.”

They are likely driving a Lexus ES 330 with a Florida license plate. The license plate number is 014YIH.

Anyone with information should call Miramar Police at 954-602-4374 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.